VICTORIA — Justin Kipkie knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:24 in overtime as the Royals edged the Rockets.

The goal marked a hat trick for Kipkie in the win.

Royals goaltender Braden Holt stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

TJ Iginla and Gabriel Szturc both scored for Kelowna.

Rockets netminder Jake Pilon stopped 21 of 24 shots.

