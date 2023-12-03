WHL roundup: Kipkie reigns as Royals romp past Blazers 6-3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Justin Kipkie scored twice as the visiting Victoria Royals defeated the Kamloops Blazers 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Sandman Centre.

Austin Zemlak, Tanner Scott, Escalus Burlock and Reggie Newman also scored for the much-improved Royals (16-11-0-2), who were outshot 28-26. The Royals led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third period.

Connor Levis scored twice for the Blazers (7-16-3-2), while Kai Matthew netted a single.

The Royals went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

WARRIORS 5 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager each scored once and added assists as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1.

Martin Rysavy, Ethan Hughes and Pavel McKenzie also scored for the Warriors (17-10-0-1). Denton Mateychuk chipped in with three assists.

Roan Woodward scored for the Oil Kings (8-17-0-1).

---

RAIDERS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY, Alta. — Terrell Goldsmith had a goal and assist as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Calgary Hitmen 5-2.

Easton Kovacs, Eric Johnston, Brayden Dube and Sloan Stanick also scored for the Raiders (15-13-0-2), who were outshot 46-29.

London Hoilett and Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (11-12-3-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

---

WILD 7 AMERICANS 4

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rodzers Bukarts scored twice, Conor Geekie had a goal and three assists and the Wenatchee Wild blitzed the visiting Tri-City Americans 7-4.

Graham Sward, Matthew Savoie, Evan Friesen and Kenta Isogai also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (19-8-3-0), who were outshot 35-34 at the Town Toyota Center.

Parker Bell scored twice for the Americans (13-12-1-1), with Jake Sloan and Pash Bocharov netting singles.

---

COUGARS 4 WINTERHAWKS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Zac Funk scored three goals and Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 33 shotsto post the shutout as the visiting Prince George Cougars blanked the Portland Winterhawks 4-0.

Ondrej Becher also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (21-7-0-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Netminder Nick Avakyan made 25 stops for the Winterhawks (15-9-1-1).

---

GIANTS 4 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Samuel Honzek set up three goals as the visiting Vancouver Giants rolled past the Spokane Chiefs 4-2.

Logen Hammett, Tyler Thorpe, Colton Langkow and Mazden Leslie scored for the Giants (11-15-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Chase Bertholet, Berkly Catton and Ty Cheveldayoff scored for the Chiefs (10-13-2-0). Bertholet also added two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.