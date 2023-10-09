EDMONTON — The Lethbridge Hurricanes spotted the Edmonton Oil Kings a 2-1 lead, then scored four unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 Western Hockey League victory on Monday at Rogers Place.

Carter Dereniwsky scored twice for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 40-29 but got a 38-save performance from netminder Harrison Meneghin.

Kooper Gizowski, Joe Arntsen and Miguel Marques also scored for the Hurricanes (5-2-0-0), who went 3-for-6 on the power play.

Marc Lajoie and Rilen Kovacevic scored for the Oil Kings (3-4-01), who were 1-for-8 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

ROYALS 9 ROCKETS 7

KELOWNA, B.C. — Ben Riche scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Victoria Royals outlasted the Kelowna Rockets 9-7.

Robin Sapousek scored twice for the Royals (1-4-0-0), with singles added by Seth Fryer, Matthew Hodson, Austin Zemlak and Reggie Newman. Tanner Scott chipped in with three assists, while Hayden Chalonerand Nate Misskey had two helpers each.

Andrew Cristall, Tij Iginla and Dylan Wightman each scored twice for the Rockets (2-2-1-0). Kayden Longley added a single. Cristall also added three assists, while Michael Cicek had one.

The Royals outshot the Rockets 37-31.

POKE CHECKS: The Moose Jaw Warriors will host the Calgary Hitmen in Tuesday's lone WHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.