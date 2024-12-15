SASKATOON — Luke Shipley's unassisted goal at 14:04 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings to a 4-2 win over the Saskatoon Blades in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at SaskTel Centre.

Brandon Lisowsky scored twice for the East Division-leading Blades (17-10-2-2) to erase a 2-0 deficit before Shipley's game winner. Shipley added a fourth goal into an empty net with five seconds left on the clock.

Matteo Michels and Nicholas Johnson also scored for the Wheat Kings (15-9-3-1), who outshot the hosts 30-29.

The Blades trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blades were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

GIANTS 5 AMERICANS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Connor Levis scored four goals and netminder Matthew Hutchison made 35 saves as the Vancouver Giants defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-1.

Tyson Zimmer also scored for the Giants (14-13-4-0), who were outshot 36-28.

Savin Virk scored a power-play goal for the Americans (19-8-2-1), who headed into the third period tied 1-1.

---

HITMEN 4 BRONCOS 3

CALGARY, Alta. — Kalem Parker's second goal of the game, scored at 11:42 of the third period, snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Calgary Hitmen to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

Connor Hvidston and Carter Yakemchuk also scored for the Hitmen (16-9-3-1), who outshot the visitors 34-19. Oliver Tulk and Brandon Gorzynski each had two assists.

Carlin Dezainde, Luke Mistelbacher and Rylan Gould scored for the Broncos (16-13-0-1), who led 2-1 after the first period but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

---

OIL KINGS 7 BLAZERS 3

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn had two goals and two assists, and Lukas Sawchyn had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings drilled the visiting Kamloops Blazers 7-3.

Ethan MacKenzie, Thys Pederson, Cole Miller and Gavin Hodnett also scored for the Oil Kings (16-12-1-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Jordan Keller, Nathan Behm and Conner Radke scored for the Blazers (12-18-2-0), who outshot the hosts 34-28. Niko Tsakumis and Emmitt Finnie each had two assists.

---

HURRICANES 4 TIGERS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kooper Gizowski and Noah Chadwick each had a goal and assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1.

Will Sharpe and Shane Smith also scored for the Hurricanes (17-11-1-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. Brayden Edwards chipped in with two assists.

Ethan Neutens scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (19-14-1-0), who are now only three points ahead of the Hurricanes in the Central Division standings.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024.