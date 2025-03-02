LANGLEY, B.C. - Mazden Leslie's second-period power-play goal stood up as the winner as the Vancouver Giants edged the visiting Wenatchee Wild 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Tyler Thorpe and Leslie (empty-netter) added the other goals for the Giants (29-24-8-0), who were outshot 40-33 but received another stellar performance from netminder Burke Hood.

Brendan Dunphy scored for the Wild (21-31-7-1), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

The Giants went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Wild were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

BLADES 5 OIL KINGS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Zach Olsen scored twice, Tyler Parr and Cooper Williams each had two assists, and the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3.

Hayden Harsanyi, Tanner Scott and Kazden Mathies also scored for the Blades (31-20-3-4), who outshot the visitors 31-23.

Josh Mori, Marshall Finnie and Lukas Sawchyn scored for the Oil Kings (33-23-2-2). Gracyn Sawchyn chipped in with two assists.

---

HITMEN 7 ROCKETS 0

CALGARY, Alta. — Carson Wetsch scored three goals, Ben Kindel had four assists, and Daniel Hauser stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Kelowna Rockets 7-0.

Sawyer Mynio scored twice for the Hitmen (39-15-3-3), while Tanner Howe and Connor Hvidston netted singles. Oliver Tulk and Howe each chipped in with two assists.

Goaltender Jake Pilon saved 42 of 49 shots for the Rockets (17-37-4-2).

---

AMERICANS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1 (OT)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jackson Smith scored at 2:57 of overtime to lift the visiting Tri-City Americans to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Max Curran, with a power-play goal set up by Smith and Jake Sloan, scored the other goal for the Americans (31-23-5-1).

Coster Dunn scored for the Thunderbirds (24-30-4-1), who were outshot 42-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.