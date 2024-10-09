RED DEER, Alta. — Defenceman Mazden Leslie scored once and added three assists as the visiting Vancouver Giants rolled the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Peavey Mart Centrium.

Ty Halaburda, Cameron Schmidt, Aaron Obobaifo and Jakob Oreskovic also scored for the Giants, who went 3-for-3 on the power play to improve to 4-2. Colton Roberts chipped in with two assists.

Cohen Poulin and Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

The Central Division-leading Rebels, who outshot the Giants 34-28, went 0-for-4 on the power play and slipped to 4-1-1-0.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — The visiting Everett Silvertips spotted the Brandon Wheat Kings an early 1-0 lead, but then took over from there en route to a 4-1 victory at Westoba Place.

Landon DuPont scored twice, including an empty-netter in the final minute, while Beau Courtney and Jesse Heslop added singles for the Silvertips, who outshot the hosts 44-31 and improved to 5-1 for a share of first place in the U.S. Division with the Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks.

Ben Binder Nord scored for the Wheat Kings, who slipped to 4-2-0-1.

The Silvertips were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Wheaties went 0-for-3.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Diego Buttazzoni's goal at 4:01 of overtime lifted the visiting Portland Winterhawks to a 4-3 win over the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre.

Koehn Ziemmer's second goal of the night for the Cougars, scored with 43 seconds left in the third period, tied the game at 3-3 and forced overtime.

Ryder Thompson, Josh Zakreski and Tyson Yaremko also scored for the Winterhawks (4-1-1-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Hunter Laing also scored for the Cougars (4-2-2-0), who outshot the Winterhawks 33-31.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nathan Pilling scored three times and Braeden Cootes had three assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds rolled past the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-2.

Coster Dunn and Simon Lovsin also scored for the Thunderbirds (2-4-1-0), who led 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Carter MacAdams and Shaun Rios scored for the Americans (1-3-1-0), who outshot the T-Birds 40-36.

POKE CHECKS: Three WHL teams cracked the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings this week. The Prince George Cougars are the highest, listed at No. 3, while the Red Deer Rebels are No. 7 and the Medicine Hat Tigers are No. 9. The Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League top the rankings.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.