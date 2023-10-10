MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Yager's power-play goal at 3:29 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and sparked the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 5-3 Western Hockey League victory against the visiting Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday night.

Owen Berge, Lynden Lakovic, Brayden Schuurman and Jagger Firkus also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-3-0-0 with the win at Moose Jaw Events Centre. Denton Mateychuk and Ethan Semeniuk each chipped in with two assists.

Chase Valliant, Oliver Tulk and Ethan Moore scored for the Hitmen (2-4-0-0), who outshot the Warriors 35-28.

The Warriors were 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Hitmen went 2-for-6.

POKE CHECKS: There are five games on the WHL schedule Wednesday. Lethbridge Hurricanes host the Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen visit the Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades visit the Edmonton Oil Kings, Prince George Cougars host the Swift Current Broncos, and the Kamloops Blazers play the Chiefs in Spokane, Wash … Tuesday was the 20-year-old cut-down date in the WHL, forcing the Vancouver Giants to release 2003-born defenceman Carson Hayes, who was later claimed off waivers by the Pats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.