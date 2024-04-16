EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Sotheran started the comeback with a goal early in the second period, then completed it with a goal at 15:55 of overtime as the visiting Portland Winterhawks rallied to edge the Everett Silvertips 4-3 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Monday night.

Kaden Hammell, Beau Courtney and Ben Hemmerling had given the Silvertips an early 3-0 lead, and hope of trimming the 2-0 deficit in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

But Sotheran, Gabe Klassen and Kyle Chyzowski scored three unanswered goals, including two on the power play, to tie the game at 3-3 early in the third period.

The overtime winner was set up by Klassen who, along with Sotheran, finished the game with three points.

The Silvertips led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The Winterhawks went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Silvertips were 1-for-6.

The Winterhawks, who will look to sweep the series on Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena, outshot the Silvertips 50-48.

POKE CHECKS: There are three WHL playoff games scheduled for Tuesday night. The Saskatoon Blades, who lead their best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-0, visit the Red Deer Rebels. The Swift Current Broncos host the Moose Jaw Warriors with their series tied 1-1, and the Prince George Cougars, up 2-0 in their series, visit the Kelowna Rockets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.