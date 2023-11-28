PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Terik Parascak, Bauer Dumanski and Zac Funk all scored as the Prince George Cougars defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Monday night at the CN Centre.

The Cougars, who lead the B.C. Division with an 18-6-0-0 record, outshot the Silvertips 24-15.

Beau Courtney scored for the Silvertips, who are second in the U.S. Division with a 16-10-1-0 record.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The first period was scoreless and the Cougars took a 1-0 lead into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.