VICTORIA — Carlin Dezainde and Riley Heidt each scored twice as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Victoria Royals 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Terik Parascak also scored for the Cougars, who outshot the Royals 32-28.

Tanner Scott, Cole Reschny and Austin Zemlak scored for the Royals.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 BRONCOS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Rylen Roersma scored a goal and added an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3.

Brett Hyland, Charlie Elick, Kayden Sadhra-Kang, Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens also scored for the Wheat Kings.

Mathew Ward scored twice while Caleb Wyrostok scored once for the Broncos.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 BLAZERS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Teague Patton had a goal and two assists, and Ethan Chadwick made 24 saves for the shutout as the Everett Silvertips crushed the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-0.

Beau Courtney, Kaden Hammell, Dominik Rymon and Ty Gibson also scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the visitors 36-24.

---

WARRIORS 4 PATS 3 (OT)

REGINA — Brayden Yager's goal at 2:22 of overtime lifted the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats.

Jagger Firkus, Connor Schmidt and Lynden Lakovic also scored for the Warriors.

Matteo Michels scored twice for the Pats, while Corbin Vaughan added a single.

---

BLADES 3 TIGERS 2 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Egor Sidorov's goal at 4:06 of overtime lifted the visiting Saskatoon Blades to a 3-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Brandon Lisowsky and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the Blades.

Tomas Mrsic and Shane Smith scored for the Tigers.

---

AMERICANS 3 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored twice as the visiting Tri-City Americans edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Andrew Fan also scored for the Americans.

Brayden Crampton scored for the Chiefs.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kyle Chyzowski scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks crushed the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-1.

Luke Schelter, Gabe Klassen, Diego Buttazzoni and Marcus Nguyen also scored for the Winterhawks.

Sam Popowich scored for the T-Birds.

---

ROCKETS 5 WILD 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Andrew Cristall had a goal and two assists as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Wenatchee Wild 5-3.

Tij Iginla, Hiroki Gojsic, Michael Cicek and Jackson DeSouza also scored for the Rockets.

Easton Armstrong, Rodzers Bukarts and Evan Friesen scored for the Wild, who were outshot 42-29.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.