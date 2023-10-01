WHL roundup: Cougars pounce on Royals for 5-3 road win
VICTORIA — Carlin Dezainde and Riley Heidt each scored twice as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Victoria Royals 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night.
Terik Parascak also scored for the Cougars, who outshot the Royals 32-28.
Tanner Scott, Cole Reschny and Austin Zemlak scored for the Royals.
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
WHEAT KINGS 6 BRONCOS 3
BRANDON, Man. — Rylen Roersma scored a goal and added an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3.
Brett Hyland, Charlie Elick, Kayden Sadhra-Kang, Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens also scored for the Wheat Kings.
Mathew Ward scored twice while Caleb Wyrostok scored once for the Broncos.
---
SILVERTIPS 5 BLAZERS 0
EVERETT, Wash. — Teague Patton had a goal and two assists, and Ethan Chadwick made 24 saves for the shutout as the Everett Silvertips crushed the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-0.
Beau Courtney, Kaden Hammell, Dominik Rymon and Ty Gibson also scored for the Silvertips, who outshot the visitors 36-24.
---
WARRIORS 4 PATS 3 (OT)
REGINA — Brayden Yager's goal at 2:22 of overtime lifted the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats.
Jagger Firkus, Connor Schmidt and Lynden Lakovic also scored for the Warriors.
Matteo Michels scored twice for the Pats, while Corbin Vaughan added a single.
---
BLADES 3 TIGERS 2 (OT)
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Egor Sidorov's goal at 4:06 of overtime lifted the visiting Saskatoon Blades to a 3-2 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Brandon Lisowsky and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the Blades.
Tomas Mrsic and Shane Smith scored for the Tigers.
---
AMERICANS 3 CHIEFS 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored twice as the visiting Tri-City Americans edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.
Andrew Fan also scored for the Americans.
Brayden Crampton scored for the Chiefs.
---
WINTERHAWKS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 1
SEATTLE, Wash. — Kyle Chyzowski scored twice as the visiting Portland Winterhawks crushed the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-1.
Luke Schelter, Gabe Klassen, Diego Buttazzoni and Marcus Nguyen also scored for the Winterhawks.
Sam Popowich scored for the T-Birds.
---
ROCKETS 5 WILD 3
KELOWNA, B.C. — Andrew Cristall had a goal and two assists as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Wenatchee Wild 5-3.
Tij Iginla, Hiroki Gojsic, Michael Cicek and Jackson DeSouza also scored for the Rockets.
Easton Armstrong, Rodzers Bukarts and Evan Friesen scored for the Wild, who were outshot 42-29.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.