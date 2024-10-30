PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jett Lajoie's goal at 1:14 of the third period snapped a 1-1 defensive battle and lifted the Prince George Cougars to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday night at the CN Centre.

Terik Parascak scored twice and added an assist, while Koehn Ziemmer had a goal and assist for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (8-4-2-2), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Noah Degenstein scored for the Warriors (3-10-2-0), who wereoutshot 44-20 and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Cougars were 0-for-1 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.