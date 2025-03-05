WHL roundup: Raiders blow lead, but edge Pats in shootout

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Tomas Mrsic scored the only goal of the shootout as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the visiting Regina Pats 4-3 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Justice Christensen, Vojtech Vochvest and Niall Crocker all scored to give the East Division-leading Raiders (34-20-5-1) a 3-0 lead.

But the Pats (15-37-5-3) rallied with goals from Zach Moore, Matt Paranych and Julien Maze to tie the game and force overtime. Maze scored with 40 seconds left in the third period. Ephram McNutt chipped in with two assists.

The Raiders, who outshot the visitors 37-36, led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand stopped 33 of 36 shots, while Pats netminder Kelton Pyne kicked out 34 of 37 shots.

Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

BLAZERS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Tommy Lafreniere and Emmitt Finnie each had a goal and assist, netminder Dylan Ernst made 31 saves, and the visiting Kamloops Blazers edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2.

Jordan Keller also scored for the Blazers (22-33-4-1), who scored all their goals in the first period.

Nathan Pilling and Vanek Popil scored third-period goals for the Thunderbirds (24-31-4-1), who outshot the visitors 33-26.

---

REBELS 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Matthew Gard scored three power-play goals and Talon Brigley chipped in with three assists as the Red Deer Rebels beat the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2.

Jhett Larson also scored for the Rebels (24-28-5-2), who outshot the visitors 36-24. Kalin Lind and Ollie Josephson each added two assists.

Joby Baumuller and Caleb Hadland scored for the Wheat Kings (32-20-4-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

---

TIGERS 5 ROCKETS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Liam Ruck scored twice, Veeti Vaisanen added two assists, and the Medicine Hat Tigers knocked off the visiting Kelowna Rockets 5-2.

Mathew Ward, Ryder Ritchie and Markus Ruck also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (42-17-3-1), who outshot the visitors 38-25.

Hayden Paupanekis scored twice for the Rockets (17-38-4-2).

POKE CHECKS: Four WHL teams made the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings this week, with the Everett Silvertips leading the pack at No. 4. The Spokane Chiefs are ranked No. 5, the Medicine Hat Tigers are No. 6, and the Calgary Hitmen are No. 8. The Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League are ranked No. 1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.