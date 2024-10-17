WHL Roundup: Rebels edge Hitmen in OT, Cougars claw out big win over Tigers

CALGARY — Hunter Mayo scored his second of the night 2:22 into overtime, and the Red Deer Rebels snatched a 5-4 victory over the Calgary Hitmen in Western Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Jaxon Fuder had a goal and an assist for the Rebels (5-3-1), while Luke Vlooswyk and Cohen Poulin also scored.

Ben Kindel led the Hitmen (3-4-1), scoring twice and contributing a helper. Carter Yakemchuk and Carson Wetsch rounded out the scoring.

Red Deer goalie Chase Wutzke stopped 33 of the 37 shots he faced, and Eric Tu made 32 saves for Calgary.

---

COUGARS 8 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. -- Three power-play goals and a short-handed strike powered the Cougars (6-3-3) to a dominant 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Riley Heidt and Terik Parascak each notched a goal and two assists for Prince George, and Joshua Ravensbergen made 33 saves.

The result snapped a three-game win streak for Medicine Hat (4-5-0).

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 CHIEFS 3

BRANDON, MAN. -- Marcus Nguyen scored twice and added an assist, helping Brandon (5-4-1) trounce Spokane 6-3.

The Wheat Kings leapt out to a 3-0 lead midway through the first period, and the Chiefs (8-3-0) levelled the score with three straight goals early in the second.

Matteo Michels buried the game winner late in the middle frame with his second goal of the night.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.