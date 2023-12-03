REGINA — Tanner Howe scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout as the Regina Pats outlasted the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-5 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

Howe also scored in regulation time for the Pats (11-15-1-1), who also got goals from Sam Oremba, Jaxsin Vaughan, Tye Spencer and Parker Berge. The Pats are last in the East Division.

Connor Gabriel, Tyson Laventure, Connor Hvidston, Maddix McCagherty and Rylan Gould scored for the Broncos (13-12-1-1), who were outshot 35-34.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play. The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and the Broncos took a 4-3 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

WILD 6 WINTERHAWKS 5 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Conor Geekie scored four goals, including the overtime winner at 3:05, as the Wenatchee Wild edged the Portland Winterhawks 6-5 in overtime.

Dawson Seitz and Matthew Savoie also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (18-8-3-0), who trailed 5-1 early in the third period.

Josh Davies scored twice for the Winterhawks (15-8-1-1), while Marcus Nguyen, Tyson Yaremko and Diego Buttazzoni netted singles.

---

REBELS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Jhett Larson scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give the Red Deer Rebels a tough 3-2 victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Kai Uchacz and Talon Brigley scored for the Rebels (12-10-0-3) in regulation time.

Tarin Smith and Beau Courtney scored for the Silvertips (17-11-1-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 ROCKETS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sam Popowich scored at 9:04 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Gracyn Sawchyn and Luca Hauf also scored for the T-Birds (11-10-1-0), who outshot the Rockets 29-27.

Tij Iginla and Ethan Mittelsteadt scored for the Rockets (11-14-2-0).

---

GIANTS 6 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ty Halaburda scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Vancouver Giants scored four third-period goals to roll over the Tri-City Americans 6-3.

Samuel Honzek also scored twice for the Giants (10-15-2-0), with Jaden Lipinski and Cameron Schmidt adding singles.

Lukas Dragicevic, Cash Koch and Carter MacAdams scored for the Americans (13-11-1-1).

---

TIGERS 6 RAIDERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Cayden Lindstrom and Gavin McKenna each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers pounced on the visiting Prince Alberta Raiders 6-2.

Hayden Harsanyi and Kadon McCann also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (17-8-2-0).

Justice Christensen and Luke Moroz scored for the Raiders (14-13-0-2).

---

COUGARS 6 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ondrej Becher scored twice and the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Spokane Chiefs 6-3.

Oren Shtrom, Zac Funk, Jett Lajoie and Matteo Danis also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (20-7-0-0), who scored the game's first five goals.

Owen Martin, Ben Bonni and Berkly Catton scored for the Chiefs (10-12-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.