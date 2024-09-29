WHL roundup: Royals rally on road to beat Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Cole Reschny had a goal and two assists and helped the visiting Victoria Royals rally from behind to knock off the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Nathan Behm and Oren Shtrom scored second-period power-play goals to give the Blazers a 2-1 lead, but the Royals shut down the home side from there and scored four unanswered goals, including three in the final period.

Cosmo Wilson, Nolan Stewart, Tanner Scott and Reggie Newman also scored for the Royals, who were outshot 43-37, but improved to three wins and an overtime loss in four games.

The Blazers, who were 2-for-3 on the power play slipped to 1-2. The Royals went 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

OIL KINGS 4 HITMEN 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gavin Hodnett and Miroslav Holinka each had a goal and assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the visiting Calgary Hitmen 4-1.

Adam Jecho and Smyth Rebman also scored for the Oil Kings, who improved to 1-2.

Maxim Muranov scored for the Hitmen (0-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 8 WINTERHAWKS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Tarin Smith had a goal and three assists as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 8-2.

Tyler MacKenzie, Dominik Rymon, Nolan Chastko, Andrew Petruk, Julius Miettinen, Jesse Heslop and Caden Brown all scored for the Silvertips, who improved to 1-1.

Kyle Chyzowski scored twice for the Winterhawks who slipped to 2-1.

---

BRONCOS 5 RAIDERS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Brady Birnie scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 17:01 of the second period, as the Swift Current Broncos edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-4.

Eric Johnston, Dawson Gerwing and Connor Gabriel also scored for the Broncos, who improved to 1-3.

Aiden Oiring, Tyrone Sobry, Tomas Mrsic and Justice Christensen scored for the Raiders (1-2-1-0).

---

BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Rowan Calvert scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 16:57 of the third period, as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3.

Kohen Lodge and Ben Riche also scored for the Blades, who improved to 3-0.

Marcus Nguyen, Roger McQueen and Luke Shipley scored for the Wheat Kings, who slipped to 3-1.

---

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Asanali Sarkenov and Rasmus Ekström also scored for the Chiefs, who improved to 3-1.

Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans (1-1-1-0).

---

REBELS 4 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Talon Brigley scored the game-winning goal at 7:10 of the third period as the visiting Red Deer Rebels edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.

Cohen Poulin, Ollie Josephson and Jace Weir also scored for the Rebels (2-01-0).

Hayden Harsanyi, Andrew Basha and Jonas Woo scored for the Tigers (1-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 WILD 4 (OT)

SEATTLE — Nishaan Parmar scored at 2:29 of overtime to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds past the visiting Wenatchee Wild 5-4.

Sam Charko, Coster Dunn, Brendan Rudolph and Arjun Bawa also scored for the Thunderbirds (1-2-1-0).

Chase Bambrick, Kenta Isogai, Ty Fraser and Josh Fluker scored for the Wild (1-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.