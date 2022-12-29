WHL roundup: Korczak cools off ICE with hat trick for Warriors in win

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ryder Korczak scored three goals and Connor Ungar stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Moose Jaw Warriors knocked off the visiting Winnipeg ICE 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Matthew Savoie scored for the Eastern Conference-leading ICE, who lost for only the fifth time this season. They have 26 wins.

The Warriors (21-12-0-0), who got a two-assist effort from Brayden Yager, were outshot 35-24.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 PATS 0

REGINA, Sask. — Brett Hyland had a goal and assist as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings blanked the Regina Pats 4-0.

Anthony Wilson, Nate Danielson and Mason Ward also scored for the Wheat Kings (13-16-4-0). Carson Bjarnason stopped 19 shots to record the shutout.

The Pats (17-16-1-1) were outshot 24-19.

---

HITMEN 8 OIL KINGS 2

CALGARY, Alta. — Sean Tschigerl and David Adaszynski each scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen bounced the Edmonton Oil Kings 8-2 in a one-sided battle of Alberta.

Ethan Moore, Oliver Tulk, Zac Funk and Riley Fiddler-Schultz also scored for the Hitmen (18-9-3-1).

Carter Kowalyk and Nathan Pilling scored for the Oil Kings (4-30-1-0), who were outshot 43-14.

---

BLAZERS 6 ROCKETS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Fraser Minten scored three goals as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Kelowna Rockets 6-2 at the Sandman Centre.

Drew Englot, Nathan MacPherson-Ridgewell and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Blazers (20-63-2), who outshot the Rockets 39-28.

Carson Golder and Logan Peskett scored for the Rockets (12-16-3-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 CHIEFS 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nico Myatovic scored twice, Luke Prokop had three assists and the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Spokane Chiefs 6-5.

Lucas Ciona, Jared Davidson, Jeremy Hanzel and Kyle Crnkovic also scored for the Western Conference-leading T-Birds (25-4-1-1).

Tommaso De Luca scored twice for the Chiefs (6-24-0-2), with singles netted by Berkly Catton, Michael Cicek and Blake Swetlikoff.

---

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — The Victoria Royals earned a split with back-to-back road games against the Vancouver Giants, posting a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

Brayden Schuurman scored twice for the Royals (8-24-3-0), while Jake Poole added a single.

Braden Holt stopped 35 shots to register the shutout against the Giants (13-16-4-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 AMERICANS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gabe Klassen scored at 2:49 of overtime to give the Portland Winterhawks an exciting 4-3 win against the visiting Tri-City Americans.

Marcus Nguyen, Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks (24-4-2-1).

Merrek Arpin, Lukas Dragicevic and Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (15-15-1-1), who were outshot 47-35.

POKE CHECKS — The game scheduled between the Swift Current Broncos and Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday was postponed due to adverse weather and unsafe travel conditions in southwest Saskatchewan.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.