SASKATOON — Tyler Parr scored the shootout winner for the Saskatoon Blades in a 4-3 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League on Sunday.

David Lewandowski scored twice and Jordan Martin once for Saskatoon (17-6-1-1) atop the WHL's Eastern Conference. Blades goalie Evan Gardner stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saskatoon's third straight win.

Jaxen Gauchier, Grayson Burzynski and Clarke Caswell scored for Swift Current (14-10-0-1). Netminder Joey Rocha made 29 saves.

SILVERTIPS 7 BLAZERS 1

EVERETT, Wash. - Dominik Rymon scored twice for Everett which tops the WHL with a 21-3-2-1 record.

Jesse Heslop, Beau Courtney, Cole Temple, Carter Bear and Kaden Hammell also scored for the Silvertips, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Goalie Alex Garrett made 27 saves.

Oren Shtrom scored the lone goal for Kamloops (12-14-1-0).

TIGERS 7 HITMEN 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Gavin McKenna's hat trick spurred the Tigers (15-11-1-0) to the win over Calgary (12-8-3-1).

Bryce Pickford scored twice and Liam Ruck and Hunter St. Martin also scored for Medicine Hat. Jordan Switzer earned the win with 25 saves.

Oliver Tulk, Carson Wetsch and Chase Valliant scored for the Hitmen.

OIL KINGS 5 COUGARS 0

EDMONTON — Parker Snell posted a 29-save shutout for the host Oil Kings (12-11-1-1).

Gavin Hodnett, Cole Miller, Blake Fiddler, Gracyn Sawchyn and Adam Jecho were Edmonton's goals scorers.

Cooper Michaluk stopped 27 of 32 shots for Prince George (13-8-3-2).

ROYALS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 1

VICTORIA - Keaton Verhoeff scored twice for the Royals (14-8-3-2) in the win over the visiting T-Birds (9-14-2-1).

Victoria also got goals from Teydon Trembecky, Nate Misskey, Markus Loponen and Brayden Boehm with goalie Jayden Kraus contributing 19 saves.

Coster Dunn scored Seattle's lone goal. Grayson Malinoski stopped 31 shots in the loss.

RAIDERS 3 HURRICANES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask - Justice Christensen's goal with 46 seconds remaining in the second period stood up as the winner for the Raiders (11-8-3-0).

Brayden Dube scored twice for Prince Albert with goalie Dimitri Fortin making 26 saves.

Lethbridge (12-10-1-1) got goals from Hayden Pakkala and Brayden Edwards. 'Canes goalie Koen Cleaver stopped 23 of 26 shots.

WILD 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kenta Isogai scored twice for visiting Wenatchee (9-12-3-1).

Evan Friesen, Reid Andresen and Zane Saab also scored for the Wild, which got 38 saves from goalie Zach Zahara.

Gavin Garland and Nick Anisimovicz countered for Tri-City (18-6-1-0). Americans goalie Lukas Matecha stopped 30 shots.

REBELS 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Jaxon Fuder led the Rebels (12-10-1-2) with a goal and an assist.

Red Deer also got goals from Talon Brigley, Hunter Mayo and Beckett Hamilton and 30 saves from goalie Chase Wutzke.

Nicholas Johnson and Caleb Hadland each scored for Brandon (11-8-3-1). Wheat Kings goalie Ethan Eskit stopped 25 shots.

CHIEFS 5 WINTERHAWKS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - Asanali Sarkenov scored twice for the host Chiefs (17-9-0-0), who also got goals from Berkly Catton, Mathis Preston and Sam Oremba.

Ryder Thompson scored for Portland (13-10-2-0). Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan had 25 saves and Winterhawks counterpart Ondrej Stebetak turned away 43 of 47 shots.

ROCKETS 9 PATS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Andrew Cristall's three goals and two assists paced the Rockets (11-10-2-1) to a thumping of visiting Regina (6-15-2-2).

Tij Iginla contributed a goal and four assists and Jakub Stancl a goal and three assists to the Kelowna's decisive victory. Jake Pilon had 27 saves for the win. Tye Spencer scored Regina's lone goal.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.