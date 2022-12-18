WHL Roundup: Stanick tallies twice as Raiders top Chiefs

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-3 on Saturday.

Carson Latimer, Landon Kosior and Ryder Ritchie added goals for the Raiders.

Prince Albert goaltender Max Hildebrand kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

Michael Cicek, Kooper Gizowski and Blake Swetlikoff scored for Spokane.

Chiefs goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 31 saves.

---

BLADES 6 PATS 1

REGINA, Sask. — Conner Roulette scored a goal and two assists as the Saskatoon Blades hammered the host Regina Pats 6-1.

Brandon Lisowsky, Jordan Keller, Tanner Molendyk, Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Trevor Wong also scored for Saskatoon.

Blades goaltender Ethan Chadwick stopped 14 of 15 shots, while Pats netminder Drew Sim surrendered six goals on 30 shots.

---

ICE 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (OT)

WINNIPEG, Man. — Owen Pederson knocked in the game-winning goal at 1:54 of overtime period as the Ice edged the Wheat Kings 4-3.

Pederson and Zach Benson both scored twice for Winnipeg.

Brett Hyland had two goals for Brandon while Luke Shipley notched a single.

---

BRONCOS 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Raphael Pelletier scored a goal and an assist as he powered the Swift Current Broncos to a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Brady Birnie, Owen Pickering and Luke Mistelbacher also scored for Swift Current.

Broncos netminder Gage Alexander saved 30 of 31 shots.

Carson Birnie scored for Red Deer.

---

TIGERS 4 ROCKETS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta.- — Dallon Melin scored a goal and an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers grounded the Kelowna Rockets 4-1.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Tyler MacKenzie and Cayden Lindstrom added goals for Medicine Hat.

Goaltender Beckett Langkow faced just 14 shots in the Medicine Hat net.

Grady Lenton scored for Kelowna.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Jeremy Hanzel had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds topped the Everett Silvertips 5-1.

Seattle also received goals from Lucas Ciona, Bryce Pickford, Gracyn Sawchyn and Kyle Crnkovi.

Thunderbirds netminder Scott Ratzlaff stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Jackson Berezowski scored the lone goal for Everett.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan McCleary scored the overtime winner as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Vancouver Giants 5-4.

James Stefan scored twice for Portland while Ryan McCleary, Carter Sotheran and Aidan Litke had singles.

Ty Thorpe, Tyler Thorpe, Mazden Leslie and Dylan Anderson tallied for the Giants.

Winterhawks netminder Dante Giannuzzi kicked out 35 of 39 shots.

---

BLAZERS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Logan Bairos potted the winner as the Kamloops Blazers scored a 4-3 overtime win over the Prince George Cougars.

Daylan Kuefler scored twice for Kamloops while Fraser Minten and Logan Bairos added singles.

Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst stopped 23 of 26 shots.

Ethan Samson, Hudson Thornton and Jaxsen Wiebe scored for Prince George.

----

HITMEN 7 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Matteo Danis scored twice as the Calgary Hitmen thumped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-2.

Zac Funk, Maxim Muranov, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, David Adaszynski and Dax Williams also scored for Calgary.

Hitmen netminder Ethan Buenaventura made 27 saves.

Lethbridge received goals from Chase Pauls and Logan Wormald.

---

ROYALS 6 AMERICANS 5

VICTORIA, B.C.- — Teydon Trembecky knocked in the game-winning goal at 10:53 of the third period as the Victoria Royals edged the Tri-City Americans 6-5.

Nate Misskey, Carter Dereniwsky, Teydon Trembecky, Riley Gannon, Austin Zemlak and Justin Kipkie also scored for Victoria.

Jake Sloan scored twice while Jalen Luypen, Drew Freer and Ethan Ernst notched singles for the Americans.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.