MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Smyth Rebman and Mathis Preston each scored twice and Spokane had a four-goal outburst in the second period as the visiting Chiefs beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-4 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Hayden Paupanekis, Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Chiefs (8-2), who led 2-1 after the first period and 6-2 heading into the third.

Riley Thorpe, Owen Berge, Landen McFadden and Lynden Lakovic scored for the Warriors (3-5-1-0), who were outshot 40-31.

Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLADES 4 PATS 3 (OT)

SASKATOON, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky's goal at 3:27 of overtime lifted the Saskatoon Blades to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the visiting Regina Pats, who led 3-2 heading into the final minute of the third period.

Ben Riche, Rowan Calvert and Tyler Parr also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (7-1-1-0), who outshot the visitors 29-26.

Dayton Deschamps, Cole Temple and Zach Moore scored for the Pats (4-4-1-0).

---

RAIDERS 5 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tomas Mrsic had a goal and two assists as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders thumped the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 at the Sandman Centre.

Ethan Bibeau, Luke Moroz, Krzysztof Macias and Aiden Oiring also scored for the Raiders (2-5-2-0), who took a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (2-6-1-0), who outshot the visitors 39-26 but had trouble getting the puck past Raiders' netminder Max Hildebrand.

The Raiders went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-3.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.