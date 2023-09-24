EVERETT, Wash. — Hayden Paupanekis scored two goals, Dawson Cowan had a 36-save effort and the Spokane Chiefs topped the Everett Silvertips 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Berkly Catton added a goal and an assist, while Mathis Preston tallied a marker of his own for the Chiefs (2-0-0).

Tarin Smith scored the Silvertips' (1-1-0) lone goal at 12:23 of the third period to make it a 4-1 game. Ethan Chadwick stopped 21-of-25 shots in net.

After a scoreless first period, Paupanekis put Spokane on the board 4:02 into the second.

Catton and Preston joined in the party in the third as the three, including Paupanekis, each scored between 6:32 and 8:05 in the frame to make it a 4-0 contest.

---

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 2

Saskatoon -- Trevor Wong closed a run of four unanswered goals in the second period as the Saskatoon Blades earned a 4-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders (1-1-0).

Vaughn Watterodt, Ben Saunderson and Lukas Hansen also scored as the Blades (1-1-0) held a 4-0 lead entering the third period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.