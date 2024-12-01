SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm scored twice and had an assist for the Spokane Chiefs in a 7-4 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Berkly Catton and Saige Weinstein each contributed a goal and an assist in a sixth straight win for Spokane (18-9-0-0). Dawson Cowan stopped 23 saves in the Chiefs' net.

Kyle Chyzowski scored a hat trick for the Winterhawks (13-11-2-0), who got 33 saves from goalie Marek Schlenker.

HITMEN 9 WARRIORS 0

CALGARY - Tanner Howe scored a hat trick and goalie Anders Miller stopped all 19 shots he faced for Calgary.

Carson Wetsch scored twice and Axel Hurtig, Maxim Muranov, Oliver Tulk and Ethan Moore added singles for the Hitmen (13-8-3-1).

Jackson Unger made 42 saves for Moose Jaw (6-15-3-1).

WHEAT KINGS 5 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON - Brady Turko led Brandon with a pair of goals.

Easton Odut, Matteo Michels and Carter Klippenstein also scored for the Wheat Kings (12-8-3-1) with goalie Carson Bjarnason contributing 23 saves to the win.

Rylen Roersma scored the lone goal for Edmonton (12-12-1-1) and Oil Kings goalie Alex Worthington stopped 24 shots.

GIANTS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

VANCOUVER - Adam Titlbach scored and had an assist for the host Giants.

Cameron Schmidt, Connor Levis, Ty Halaburda and Will Subject also scored for Vancouver (11-9-4-0). Matthew Hutchison made 25 saves in the Giants' net.

Nishaan Parmar and Coster Dunn countered with goals for Seattle (9-15-2-1). T-Birds netminder Scott Ratzlaff stopped 28 of 32 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.