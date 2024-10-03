KELOWNA, B.C. — Terik Parascak scored twice for the Prince George Cougars in a 5-2 victory over the host Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League on Wednesday.

Matteo Danis, Carlin Dezainde and Riley Heidt each contributed a goal and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen repelled 27 of 29 shots in Prince George's win.

Michael Cicek and Tij Iginla were Kelowna's goal scorers with Rockets goalie Jari Kykkanen stopping 21 shots in the loss.

Elsewhere in the WHL

---

BLADES 5 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Hudson Kibblewhite scored a goal and an assist for the Saskatoon Blades in a 5-3 win over the host Hitmen.

Grayden Siepmann, William James, Cooper Williams and Rowan Calvert each scored for Saskatoon while Blades goalie Austin Elliott stopped 18 of 21 shots.

Oliver Tulk, Keets Fawcett and Rylan Ng countered with goals for Calgary. Hitmen goalie Ethan Buenaventura made 22 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.