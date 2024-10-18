PORTLAND, Ore. — Tommy Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal 1:47 into overtime and the Kamloops Blazers edged the Portland Winterhawks 3-2 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Harrison Brunicke and Nathan Behm also scored for Kamloops (3-6-1), which got 44 saves from Dylan Ernst.

Tyson Yaremko and Kyle Chyzowski replied for Portland (6-3-1). Ondrej Stebetak kicked out 32-of-35 shots.

Chyzowski and Yaremko scored power-play goals 1:02 apart from each other, with Yaremko's putting the Winterhawks ahead 1:48 into the third period.

But Behm answered with a power-play marker of his own at 11:51 of the frame to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.

---

BLADES 6 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON - Tanner Molendyk had one goal and three assists to lead the Saskatoon Blades past the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-2.

David Lewandowski, Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert, Zach Olsen and Jordan Martin provided the rest of the offence for Saskatoon (8-1-1).

Marshall Finnie and Gracyn Sawchyn scored for Edmonton (3-4-0-1), which held a 2-1 lead before surrendering five unanswered goals.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.