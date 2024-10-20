KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tommy Lafreniere scored twice and Oren Shtrom chipped in with two assists as the Kamloops Blazers beat the visiting Wenatchee Wild 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Ty Bonkowski and Samuel Borscowa also scored for the Blazers (4-6-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Kenta Isogai scored for the Wild (3-5-2-0), who were outshot 40-26.

The Blazers went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Wild went 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

GIANTS 10 RAIDERS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Connor Levis scored three goals and added an assist as the Vancouver Giants trounced the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 10-1.

Jakob Oreskovic added two goals and an assist for the Giants (6-4), while London Hoilett Tyson Zimmer, Tyler Thorpe, Caden Cail and Mazden Leslie netted singles. Cameron Schmidt chipped in with three assists.

Brayden Dube scored for the Raiders (2-7-2-0), who were outshot 34-29 and who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 7-1 heading into the third.

---

HITMEN 6 HURRICANES 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Carter Yakemchuk scored a goal and added an assist as the Calgary Hitmen whipped the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1.

Brandon Gorzynski, Noah Kosick, Carson Wetsch, David Adaszynski and Maxim Muranov also scored for the Hitmen (4-4-1-0), who outshot the visitors 39-21.

Brayden Edwards scored for the Central Division-leading Hurricanes (6-2-1-0), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

BRONCOS 6 WARRIORS 5 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher scored at 1:42 of overtime to lift the Swift Current Broncos over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-5.

Mistelbacher scored twice for the Broncos (6-5), while Carlin Dezainde, Caleb Potter, Clarke Caswell and Ty Coupland netted singles.

Brayden Yager scored twice for the Warriors (3-6-2-0), while Landen McFadden, Lynden Lakovic and Pavel McKenzie had singles.

The Broncos outshot the Warriors 56-30.

---

PATS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 0

REGINA, Sask. — Logan Peskett scored twice, Tyson Buczkowski had two assists and Kelton Pyne made 21 saves to post the shutout as the Regina Pats beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 8-0.

Sam Oremba, Tye Spencer, Aleksey Chichkin, Zackary Shantz, Anthony Wilson and Braxton Whitehead also scored for the Pats (5-4-1-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 7-0 heading into the third. The Pats outshot the T-Birds 35-21.

Grayson Malinoski made 15 saves on 22 shots for the Thunderbirds (4-6-1-0), and Scott Ratzlaff stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief.

---

REBELS 2 BLADES 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Jhett Larson and Hunter Mayo scored in the first period and then the Red Deer Rebels hung on to defeat the Saskatoon Blades 2-1.

Goaltender Chase Wutzke kicked out 30 of 31 shots for the Rebels (6-3-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

. Brandon Lisowsky scored for the East Division-leading Blades (8-2-1-0), who were outshot 35-31.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 WINTERHAWKS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jesse Sanche stopped 26 shots and earned the shutout as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks 3-0.

Beau Courtney, Tyler MacKenzie and Nolan Chastko scored for the Silvertips (8-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Netminder Marek Schlenker kicked out 27 of 29 shots for the Winterhawks (6-4-1-0).

---

AMERICANS 6 ROCKETS 5

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Max Curran scored at 11:44 of the third period to snap a 5-5 tie and the Tri-City Americans defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-5.

Jake Gudelj, Brandon Whynott, Gavin Garland, Cruz Pavao and Shaun Rios also scored for the Americans (4-3-1-0), who outshot the visitors 33-31.

Max Graham scored twice for the Rockets, while Michael Cicek, Andrew Cristall and Jaxon Kehrig also scored for the Rockets (4-6), who led 4-3 heading into the third period.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.