WINNIPEG — Ty Nash scored 3:08 into overtime as the Winnipeg ICE edged the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.

Zack Ostapchuk scored twice for the ICE (51-9-1-0), while Matthew Savoie and Josh Medernach added singles. The ICE outshot the Oil Kings 31-17.

Mason Finley, Cole Miller, Loick Daigle and Rilen Kovacevic all scored once for the resilient Oil Kings (9-48-4-0), who led 2-1 after the first period. The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLADES 6 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Conner Roulette scored three goals as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2.

Charlie Wright, Misha Volotovskii and Jake Chiasson also scored for the Blades (44-13-4-1).

Ryder Ritchie and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (26-32-3-0).

---

BLAZERS 6 SILVERTIPS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Fraser Minten and Olen Zellweger each scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-3.

Connor Levis and Matthew Seminoff also scored for the Blazers (43-11-4-2).

Jackson Berezowski scored twice for the Silvertips (30-28-2-1), while Kyan Grouette netted a single.

---

WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The visiting Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Swift Current Broncos 4-3 after a 12-round shootout.

Josh Hoekstra, Atley Calvert and Matthew Gallant scored for the Warriors (37-22-0-3) in regulation time.

Mathew Ward, Drew Englot and Clarke Caswell scored for the Broncos (28-29-1-3).

---

HITMEN 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored at 4:23 of overtime as the visiting Calgary Hitmen edged the Red Deer Rebels 4-3.

Sean Tschigerl scored twice for the Hitmen (26-265-3), while Carter Yakemchuk netted a single.

Dwayne Jean Jr., Craig Armstrong and Kai Uchacz all scored for the Rebels (41-17-2-3).

---

HURRICANES 5 PATS 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan McCutcheon scored at 3:39 of overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the visiting Regina Pats 5-4.

Jett Jones, Miguel Marques, Tyson Zimmer and Joe Arntsen also scored for the Hurricanes (33-23-3-3), who outshot the Pats 39-26.

Connor Badard, with his 61st goal of the season, Tanner Howe, Braxton Whitehead and Tye Spencer scored for the Pats (31-26-3-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 after 40 minutes.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — The visiting Portland Winterhawks scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Spokane Chiefs 5-2.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored twice for the Winterhawks (38-17-3-3), while Carter Sotheran, Josh Zakreski and Marcus Nguyen scored singles.

Raegan Wiles and Cade Hayes scored for the Chiefs (14-39-3-4).

---

COUGARS 8 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA, B.C. — Zac Funk, Ondrej Becher and Cayden Glover each scored twice as the visiting Prince George Cougars defeated the Victoria Royals 8-3.

Koehn Ziemmer and Chase Wheatcroft also scored for the Cougars (32-24-5-0).

Riley Gannon, Nate Misskey and Teydon Trembecky scored for the Royals (15-40-6-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 AMERICANS 3

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jared Davidson scored three goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-3.

Brad Lambert, Lucas Ciona and Nico Myatovic also scored for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (49-9-1-2).

Reese Belton, Adam Mechura and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (28-26-5-2).

---

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants 4-3 in a shootout.

Andrew Cristall, Max Graham and Adam Kydd scored for the Rockets (24-34-3-0) in regulation time.

Ty Thorpe, Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants (24-28-5-3) in regulation.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.