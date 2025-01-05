MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tyler Parr scored twice and Grayden Siepmann pitched in with two assists as the visiting Saskatoon Blades defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Rowan Calvert and David Lewandowski also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (21-12-2-2), who outshot the hosts 34-30.

Ethan Semeniuk and Brayden Schuurman scored for the Warriors (10-22-3-2), who trailed 1-0 heading into the third period. Aiden Ziprick had two assists in the loss.

The Blades went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Warriors were 1-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

GIANTS 7 ROCKETS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Adam Titlbach scored twice and Mazden Leslie added three assists as the visiting Vancouver Giants soared past the Kelowna Rockets 7-0.

Netminder Burke Hood stopped 44 shots to register his second shutout in as many nights. He stopped 27 in the Giants' 3-0 win against the visiting Wenatchee Wild on Friday.

Jaden Lipinski had a goal and two assists for the Giants (19-14-4-0), while Tyson Zimmer, Cameron Schmidt, Jakob Oreskovic and Tyler Thorpe netted singles.

Rhett Stoesser stopped 16 of 21 shots in the Rockets' (14-18-2-1) net before Jake Pilon took over in the third, stopping eight of 10 shots.

The Giants led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Caleb Hadland scored twice as the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings plowed past the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3.

Jaxon Jacobson, Prabh Bhathal and Marcus Nguyen also scored for the Wheat Kings (19-11-3-2), who outshot the hosts 34-33.

Aiden Oiring, Justice Christensen and Niall Crocker scored for the Raiders (19-13-3-0).

---

CHIEFS 3 BLAZERS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Mayes scored the game-winning goal at 11:43 of the third period as the Spokane Chiefs edged the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Coco Armstrong and Hayden Paupanekis also scored for the Chiefs (25-13-0-0).

Jordan Keller and Jager Gugyelka scored for the Blazers (13-20-3-0), who were outshot 43-24 but got a strong performance from netminder Logan Edmonstone.

---

PATS 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Braxton Whitehead scored 2:12 into overtime to lift the visiting Regina Pats to a 4-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Ephram McNutt, Cohen Klassen and Caden Brown also scored for the Pats (10-20-4-2), who outshot the hosts 36-32.

Derek Thurston, Matthew Gard and Trae Wilke scored for the Rebels (15-18-2-2).

---

ROYALS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Hayden Moore scored in the fifth round of a shootout and the surging Victoria Royals beat the host Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Keaton Verhoeff, Teydon Trembecky and Moore scored in regulation time for the Royals (20-11-3-4), who were outshot 38-30.

Jesse Heslop, Andrew Petruk and Carter Bear scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (28-5-3-2).

---

OIL KINGS 5 HURRICANES 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gracyn Sawchyn had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2.

Roan Woodward, Lukas Sawchyn, Landon Hanson and Luke Powell also scored for the Oil Kings (20-14-1-1).

Leo Braillard and Brayden Yager scored for the Hurricanes (19-14-1-1), who were outshot 36-35.

---

COUGARS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 0

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Cooper Michaluk stopped 24 shots and earned the shutout as the Prince George Cougars blanked the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 3-0.

Riley Heidt, Lee Shurgot and Borya Valis scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (22-10-3-2), who outshot the visitors 42-24. Terik Parascak chipped in with two assists.

Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff saved 39 shots in the Thunderbirds' (12-23-2-1) net.

---

TIGERS 5 BRONCOS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mathew Ward scored three goals as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the visiting Swift Current Broncos 5-2.

Oasiz Wiesblatt and Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (22-15-2-0).

Luke Mistelbacher and Brady Birnie scored for the Broncos (19-17-0-1), who were outshot 35-25.

.---

WILD 6 WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shaun Rios and Evan Friesen each scored twice as the visiting Wenatchee Wild beat the Portland Winterhawks 6-3.

Zane Saab and Maddix McCagherty also scored for the Wild (14-18-3-1), who outshot the hosts 26-21.

Tyson Jugnauth, Joel Plante and Kyle McDonough scored for the Winterhawks (21-14-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.