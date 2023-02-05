LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Giants could have called it Ty Night as they defeated the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Ty Halaburda, Tyler Thorpe, Ty Thorpe and Ethan Semeniuk scored for the Giants (19-24-4-2), who play their home games at Langley Events Centre. Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski each chipped in with two assists for the Giants, who lost a 5-1 decision to the host Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night.

Reese Belton scored for the Americans (25-18-14-1), who were outshot 29-25.

The Giants, who wore their special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys, led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third. Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLAZERS 4 ROYALS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Braden Holt was a few minutes away from being the undisputed hero of the game, but the Victoria Royals' netminder was unable to pull it off as the Kamloops Blazers scored two goals in the final three minutes — including one with 23 seconds left on the clock — to edge the visitors 4-3.

Caedan Bankier scored twice, including a power-play marker at 16:40 of the third to tie the game 3-3. Olen Zellwegger, who scored the late winner, and Ryan Hofer also scored for the Blazers (31-10-4-2), who outshot the Royals 50-24.

Riley Gannon, Teydon Trembecky and Kalem Parker scored for the hard-luck Royals (14-32-4-1). Alex Thacker chipped in with two assists.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 REBELS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Aidan Sutter and Austin Roest each had a goal and assist as the Everett Silvertips outlasted the visiting Red Deer Rebels 4-2.

Jesse Heslop and Jackson Berezowski also scored for the Silvertips (25-22-2-0), who outshot the Rebels 37-24.

Frantisek Formanek had a goal and assist for the Rebels (34-11-1-3), while Ben King netted a single.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 CHIEFS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jeremy Hanzel, Brad Lambert and Kyle Crnkovic each scored a goal and the Seaatle Thunderbirds held on for a 3-1 victory against the spirited Spokane Chiefs.

The Thunderbirds (36-9-1-1), who outshot the visitors 52-21, scored one goal per period.

Cade Hayes scored a third-period goal for the Chiefs (9-34-2-3).

---

BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Jordan Keller scored twice in the third period as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2.

Jake Chiasson and Charlie Wright also scored for the Blades (32-12-3-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Nolan Ritchie and Brett Hyland scored for the Wheat Kings (19-22-7-0), who were outshot 31-23.

---

WARRIORS 2 HITMEN 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Atley Calvert's goal at 16:17 of the third period proved to be the winner as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Calgary Hitmen 2-1.

Ryder Korczak had the other goal for the Warriors (32-16-0-3).

Grayden Siepmann scored for the Hitmen (23-19-5-2), who outshot the Warriors 36-25.

---

TIGERS 5 PATS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Dallon Melin scored on a penalty shot and added an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers contained Connor Bedard and beat the visiting Regina Pats 5-1.

Pavel Bocharov, Kurtis Smythe, Rhett Parsons and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Tigers (21-21-7-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Bedard, with his 45th goal of the season, scored for the Pats (24-22-2-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.