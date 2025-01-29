PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Defenceman Viliam Kmec had a goal and four assists as the Prince George Cougars pounced on the visiting Swift Current Broncos for an 8-3 Western Hockey League victory on Tuesday night at the CN Centre.

Bauer Dumanski, Jett Lajoie, Koehn Ziemmer, Terik Parascak, Riley Heidt, Matteo Danis and Ben Riche also scored for the Cougars (26-15-3-2), who led 3-2 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third. Heidt also chipped in with two assists.

Carlin Dezainde scored twice for the Broncos (24-19-1-1), while Clarke Caswell added a single. Hunter Mayor and Marek Rocak each had two assists.

The Cougars outshot the visitors 31-20 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Broncos were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

TIGERS 5 WILD 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The visiting Medicine Hat Tigers jumped on the Wenatchee Wild with three first-period goals en route to a 5-2 win at the Town Toyota Center.

Oasiz Wiesblatt had a goal and two assists for the Central Division-leading Tigers (31-15-2-0), while Gavin McKenna, Mathew Ward, Ryder Ritchie and Hunter St. Martin netted singles.

Luka Shcherbyna and Tye Spencer scored for the Wild (17-24-3-1), who trailed 4-1 heading into the third period. Both teams had 25 shots on goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.