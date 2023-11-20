WHL roundup: Wenatchee Wild defeat Prince Albert Raiders in shootout

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Connor Geekie scored the shootout winner to lift the Wenatchee Wild 4-3 over the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Miles Cooper, with a goal and an assist, Jonas Woo and Chase Bambrick scored in regulation for Wenatchee (14-8-2). Wild netminder Brendan Gee made 30 saves.

Geekie added an assist.

The Wild led 3-1 heading into the third period until Eric Johnston scored twice for Prince Albert (13-10-2).

Krzysztof Macias had scored earlier for the Raiders. Netminder Max Hildebrand stopped 25 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 6 SILVERTIPS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Josh Davies and Carter Sotheran each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks topped the Everett Silvertips.

Marcus Nguyen and Jack O'Brien also scored for Portland (13-5-1). Jan Špunar kicked out all nine shots he faced before leaving due to injury. Luke Brunen then stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Austin Roest scored twice while Dominik Rymon and Andrew Petruk scored once for Everett (13-9-1). Silvertips netminder Ethan Chadwick saved 34 of 39 shots.

CHIEFS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs defeated the Kamloops Blazers during the shootout.

Cameron Parr and Conner Roulette scored in regulations for Spokane (8-8-2). Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan saved 32 of 34 shots.

Emmitt Finnie and Andrew Thomson had the goals for Kamloops (5-13-3). Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst stopped 32 of 34 shots.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.