WHL roundup: Wetsch helps Hitmen knock off Wheat Kings

CALGARY — Captain Carson Wetsch scored twice, including the game-winning goal late in the second period, as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

David Adaszynski and Ben Kindel also scored for the Hitmen (24-11-3-1), who outshot the visitors 40-25. Oliver Tulk chipped in with two assists.

Luke Shipley scored both goals for the Central Division-leading Wheat Kings (25-16-2-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Hitmen were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

SILVERTIPS 4 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Eric Jamieson, Carter Bear and Brek Liske all had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Kaden Hammell also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (30-5-3-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

Savin Virk scored for the Americans (21-14-2-1), who were outshot 41-14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025.