WHL roundup: Wheat Kings rule in shootout for win over Hurricanes

BRANDON, Man. - Nicholas Johnson scored the only goal of the three-round shootout to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 4-3 Western Hockey League victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday at Westoba Place.

Jaxon Jacobson scored twice in regulation for the Wheat Kings (32-18-4-3), while Nolan Flamand added a single. Jordan Gavin chipped in with two assists.

Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen and Leo Braillard scored for the Hurricanes (37-19-2-2), who outshot the Wheaties 41-25.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Hurricanes went 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

AMERICANS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jackson Smith scored with 25 seconds left in overtime to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 3-2 win over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

Jake Sloan scored twice in regulation time for the Americans (30-23-4-1), who outshot the visitors 49-33.

Jaden Lipinski scored twice for the Giants (28-23-8-0), who got a 46-save performance from netminder Burke Hood.

---

ROYALS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Teydon Trembecky scored three goals and added an assist as the Victoria Royals edged the visiting Portland Winterhawks 6-5 in overtime on Brandon Lisowsky's goal at 4:22 of the extra session.

Keaton Verhoeff scored twice for the Royals (35-15-3-6). Justin Kipkie and Nate Misskey each added two assists.

Kyle Chyzowski, Cater Sotheran, Max Psenicka, Alex Weiermair and Diego Buttazzoni scored for the Winterhawks (31-23-3-1), who outshot the hosts 42-39.

---

TIGERS 2 PATS 0

REGINA, Sask. — The visiting Medicine Hat Tigers scored once in the first period and added another in the third, and then leaned on netminder Jordan Switzer who made 36 saves in a 2-0 win over the Regina Pats.

Marcus Pacheco and Oasiz Wiesblatt (empty-netter) scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (40-17-3-1), who were outshot 36-27.

Kelton Pyne stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Pats (15-36-5-2).

---

BRONCOS 3 WARRIORS 2 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher's second goal of the game, scored 52 seconds into overtime, lifted the Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors.

Connor Gabriel also scored for the Broncos (30-25-1-1), who outshot the visitors 36-26. Clarke Caswell chipped in with two assists.

Owen Berge and Ethan Hughes scored for the Warriors (11-41-5-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

---

OIL KINGS 5 RAIDERS 4

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Miroslav Holinka had a goal and two assists, Rylen Roersma had three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4.

Marshall Finnie, Cole Miller, Adam Jecho and Gracyn Sawchyn also scored for the Oil Kings (33-23-2-2), who outshot the hosts 41-32.

Lukas Dragicevic scored twice for the East Division-leading Raiders (33-20-4-1), while Justice Christensen and Aiden Oiring added singles. Tomas Mrsic had two assists.

---

REBELS 2 HITMEN 1 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Ty Coupland scored the clinching goal in a three-round shootout to lift the Red Deer Rebels to a 2-1 win over the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

Derek Thurston scored in regulation time for the Rebels (22-28-5-2), who outshot the visitors 37-21.

Derek Thurston scored for the Hitmen (38-15-3-3).

---

COUGARS 4 BLAZERS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Terik Parascak had a goal and two assists and Carson Carels chipped in with two assists as the Prince George Cougars beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-2.

Viliam Kmec, Borya Valis and Riley Heidt also scored for the Cougars (34-19-4-2), who outshot the visitors 25-21.

Emmitt Finnie and Tommy Lafreniere scored for the Blazers (21-32-4-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler MacKenzie's second-period goal on a penalty shot stood up as the winner as the Everett Silvertips edged the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1.

Eric Jamieson also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (41-11-4-3), who outshot the visitors 44-25.

Brayden Schuurman scored for the Thunderbirds (23-30-3-1). Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

---

CHIEFS 5 WILD 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smyth Rebman and Brody Gillespie each had a goal and assist as the Spokane Chiefs beat the visiting Wenatchee Wild 5-1.

Chase Harrington, Berkly Catton and Mathis Preston also scored for the Chiefs (41-17-1-1), who outshot the visitors 40-17. Will McIsaac and Andrew Cristall each added two assists.

Brendan Dunphy scored for the Wild (20-30-7-1).

POKE CHECKS: Four WHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings. The Spokane Chiefs are ranked No. 4, the Everett Silvertips are No. 5, the Medicine Hat Tigers are No. 6 and the Calgary Hitmen are No. 8. The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League are No. 1.

