WHL roundup: Wheat Kings thrash Rebels, Hitmen blank Oil Kings

BRANDON, Man. - A five-point night from Luke Shipley lifted the Brandon Wheat Kings to a decisive 7-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels in Western Hockey League play on Wednesday.

The defenceman scored and contributed four assists for the Wheat Kings (23-16-5), who also got goals from Nicholas Johnson, Jaxon Jacobson, Quinn Mantei, Jordan Gavin, Carter Klippenstein and Marcus Nguyen.

Jhett Larson and Ty Coupland scored for the Rebels (16-25-6), both in the first half of the first period.

Brandon netminder Carson Bjarnson stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced, and Chase Wutzke made 31 saves for Red Deer.

---

RAIDERS 5 PATS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, SASK. — A goal and an assist from Brayden Dube helped Prince Albert (26-15-4) to a 5-2 win over Regina (13-27-6). The Pats struggled to capitalize on ample chances with the man advantage, going 1-for-8 on the power play.

---

HITMEN 6 OIL KINGS 0

CALGARY — Daniel Hauser stopped all 25 shots he faced as Calgary (29-12-5) blanked Edmonton 6-0. The Hitmen have won five games in a row, while the Oil Kings lost their second straight outing.

---

TIGERS 7 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, WASH. — A hat trick from Gavin McKenna powered Medicine Hat (32-15-2) to a big 7-3 victory over Everett (34-7-7). Marcus Pacheco, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Jonas Woo and Bryce Pickford also scored for the Tigers, while Harrison Meneghin made 27 saves for the team's 11th-straight win.

---

ROYALS 11 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Five power-play goals helped Victoria (26-13-8) thump Kelowna 11-1. Teydon Trembecky scored a hat trick for the Royals, while Brandon Lisowsky, Cole Reschny and Hayden Moore each contributed a pair of goals, and Kenta Isogai and Nate Misskey added one apiece. The lone tally for the Rockets (16-23-5) came from Michael Cicek midway through the third period.

---

AMERICANS 6 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Savin Virk scored twice as Tri-City (23-18-5) handed Kamloops (17-25-3) a 6-2 loss. The Blazers briefly levelled the score at 2-2 early in the second period before the Americans pulled away with four unanswered goals.

---

