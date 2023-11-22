WHL Roundup: Wild earn comeback win over Blades

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Matthew Savoie had a goal and an assist, Brendan Gee made 30 saves and the Wenatchee Wild earned a 4-2 comeback win over the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday.

Evan Friesen, Conor Geekie and Jonas Woo contributed a goal apiece for Wenatchee (15-8-2).

Charlie Wright and Misha Volotovskii each netted one goal for Saskatoon (15-7-0). Austin Elliott turned away 29-of-32 shots.

After Savoie knotted the game at 1-1 at 15:03 of the first period, it was Volotovskii who restored the Blades' edge with a short-handed marker 2:26 into the second.

After entering the third period still down 2-1, the Wild scored three unanswered goals, capped by Geekie's empty-netter with 1:21 remaining to pull ahead and away for the win.

---

ROCKETS 4 HURRICANES 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Gabriel Szturc led the charge with a goal and two assists and the Kelowna Rockets used a strong third period to down the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-1.

Tij Iginla, Caden Price and Marcus Pacheco all scored in the run of three unanswered goals in the third period for Kelowna (8-12-2) to break a 1-1 tie en route to the win.

Logan Wormald scored a short-handed penalty shot at 5:05 of the third period to even the contest for Lethbridge (12-9-2).

---

AMERICANS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 0

KENNEWICK, Wa. — Lukas Matecha earned a 34-save shutout, Jordan Gavin had a goal and two assists and the Tri-City Americans thumped the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0.

Andrew Fan, Pasha Bocharov, Max Curran and Jake Sloan added the others for Tri-City (12-7-1-1).

Spencer Michnik stopped 22-of-27 shots for Seattle (9-8-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.