WINNIPEG — Connor McClennon scored two power-play goals and Zack Ostapchuk added a goal and assist as the Winnipeg ICE defeated the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Thanks to a 5-3 victory on Friday, the ICE now lead the first-round, best-of-seven series 2-0.

Briley Wood and Matthew Savoie also scored for the ICE, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Andrew Basha and Dallon Melin scored for the Tigers.

For the second consecutive game, the ICE won the special teams battle going 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Tigers went 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 SILVERTIPS 0

Portland leads best-of-seven series 2-0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcus Nguyen scored twice and goaltender Jan Spunar made 23 saves as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 4-0.

Jack O'Brien also scored twice for the Winterhawks, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Winterhawks won Game 1 on Friday 4-3.

The Winterhawks outshot the Silvertips 32-23.

---

WARRIORS 5 HURRICANES 1

Moose Jaw leads best-of-seven series 2-0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lucas Brenton scored twice as the Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 to grab a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.

Ryder Korczak, Atley Calvert and Denton Mateychuk also scored for the Warriors, who won Game 1 on Friday 2-1 in double overtime.

Anton Astashevich scored for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 34-22.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROCKETS 1

Seattle leads best-of-seven series 2-0

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jared Davidson scored once and added two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 4-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Dylan Guenther, Lucas Ciona and Nolan Allan also scored for the Thunderbirds, who won Game 1 on Friday 3-2.

Dylan Wightman scored for the Rockets, who were outshot 48-26.

---

COUGARS 2 AMERICANS 1 (OT)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jaxsen Wiebe scored at 4:52 of overtime as the Prince George Cougars edged the visiting Tri-City Americans 2-1 to even up their best-of-seven playoff series at a game apiece.

The Americans won Game 1 on Friday 6-4.

Cole Dubinsky, who assisted on the winning goal, also scored for the Cougars Saturday.

Adam Mechura scored for the Americans, who were outshot 38-18.

---

HITMEN 2 REBELS 1 (OT)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

RED DEER, Alta. — David Adaszynski scored at 16:42 of overtime to give the visiting Calgary Hitmen a 2-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels.

Sean Tschigerl also scored for the Hitmen, who tied the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series 1-1. The Rebels won Game 1 on Friday 3-0. Carter MacAdams chipped in with two assists.

Christoffer Sedoff scored for the Rebels, who outshot the Hitmen 39-38.

---

BLAZERS 6 GIANTS 1

Kamloops leads best-of-seven series 2-0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Olen Zelleger scored once and added two assists as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Vancouver Giants 6-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.

Ryan Hofer, Caedan Bankier, Daylan Kuefler, Dylan Sydor and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Blazers, who won Game 1 on Friday 8-0.

Logan Stankoven chipped in with three assists. The Blazers outshot the Giants 55-26.

Samuel Honzek scored a third-period power-play goal for the Giants to break the shutout bid.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.