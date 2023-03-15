WHL: Savoie scores two goals as league-leading Ice defeat Raiders 4-3
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Matthew Savoie had two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, as the league-leading Winnipeg Ice edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3 Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.
Connor McClennon and Graham Sward also scored for Winnipeg (53-9-1-0), which has won five straight games and eight of its last 10.
Evan Herman, Cole Peardon and Sloan Stanick scored for Prince Albert (26-34-3).
Ice netminder Daniel Hauser stopped 22 of 25 shots.
Raiders goaltender Tikhon Chaika saved 31 of 35 shots.
WINTERHAWKS 6 CHIEFS 2
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Luca Cagnoni scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks downed Spokane Chiefs.
James Stefan, Marcus Nguyen, Josh Zakreski and Luke Schelter also scored for Portland (39-17-4-3).
Berkly Catton and Cameron Parr scored for Spokane (14-40-9).
Winterhawks goaltender Jan punar saved 31 of 33 shots.
Chiefs netminder Cooper Michaluk saved 42 of 48 shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.