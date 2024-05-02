WHL: Sidorov plays OT hero as Blades edge Warriors to even series

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Egor Sidorov has become the latest overtime hero in the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference final series.

Sidorov scored his 13th goal of the post-season 3:29 into the extra session on Wednesday night as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2, with Game 5 set for Friday at SaskTel Centre.

Three of the games in the tight series have been decided in overtime.

Brandon Lisowsky, Trevor Wong, Alexander Suzdalev and Tanner Molendyk scored in regulation time for the Blades, who were outshot 37-24.

Brayden Yager scored twice for the Warriors, while Jagger Firkus and Rilen Kovacevic added singles.

The Blades led 4-2 after the first period and the teams were tied 4-4 heading into the third.

The Warriors went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Blades were 0-for-2.

The Warriors on Game 1 in Saskatoon 4-3 in overtime, the Blades bounced back with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 2, and the Warriors won Game 3 3-1 at Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Wednesday:

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 2

(Portland leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcus Nguyen had two goals and an assist, and Nate Danielson added a goal and three assists as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-2 to take a commanding lead in the WHL's Western Conference final series.

Gabe Klassen and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Hudson Thornton scored twice for the Cougars, who won the series opener 5-0 at home, but have since lost three straight — 5-3, 4-1 and 5-2.

The Winterhawks led 2-0 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third. The Winterhawks outshot the visitors 39-28.

The Winterhawks went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Cougars were 2-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.