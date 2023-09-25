The Western Hockey League announced Monday evening that Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged violations of WHL regulations and policies.

Constantine, 64, has coached in the NHL with tthe San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. He's also had two stints with the WHL's Everett Silvertips, among other coaching tenures in other leagues.

Here is the full statement released by the WHL Monday:

The Western Hockey League announced today, Kevin Constantine, Head Coach of the Wenatchee Wild, has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL Regulations and Policies.

Constantine was suspended on Sunday after the WHL’s independent reporting channel received a complaint regarding his conduct. Constantine is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players, while the matter is being investigated.

The WHL’s independent Player Advisory Council is conducting an investigation into the allegations. The independent investigation began Sunday when the complaint was received. Upon completion of the investigation, the Player Advisory Council will provide a report to the WHL Commissioner who will then make a determination on any further disciplinary action.

Earlier today, Wenatchee Wild management and the WHL Security Network met with the players to address the situation and offer support. The WHL will take all necessary steps to protect the player experience and ensure strict compliance with WHL Regulations and Policies.

The WHL will issue a further statement when the process has concluded.