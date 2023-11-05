WHL: Tigers save best for third period to trip visiting Silvertips

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Third-period goals 17 seconds apart lifted the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Saturday at Co-op Place.

Hayden Harsanyi scored at 1:27 of the third period to make it a 2-1 game, then Bogdans Hodass scored at 1:44 to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.

Andrew Basha and Hunter St. Martin (empty-netter) also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (10-5-2-0).

Beau Courtney scored for the Silvertips (9-6-1-0), who were outshot 31-30.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

GIANTS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Fraser Minten of Kamloops scored his first goal of the season at 19:14 of the third period to tie the game 2-2, but the Vancouver Giants prevailed in a three-round shootout to beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Connor Dale and Jaden Lipinski scored in regulation time for the Giants (6-8-1-0) at Langley Events Centre.

Shea Van Olm also scored for the Blazers (4-10-2-1), who outshot the hosts 43-37.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Gabe Klassen and Luca Cagnoni each picked up two assists and Marek Alscher scored the winner as the visiting Portland Winterhawks edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.

James Stefan and Jack O'Brien also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (10-4-0-1).

Kooper Gizowski scored for the Hurricanes (9-7-2-0).

---

COUGARS 5 RAIDERS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 38 shots to earn a shutout on the road as the Prince George Cougars blanked the Prince Albert Raiders 5-0.

Nicholas McLennan, Terik Parascak, Zac Funk, Koehn Ziemmer and Oren Shtrom scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (12-5-0-0).

Netminder Chase Coward kicked out 19 of 24 shots for the Raiders (9-8-0-1).

---

REBELS 3 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carson Latimer scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Red Deer Rebels edged the Kelowna Rockets 3-1.

Frantisek Formanek and Kai Uchacz also scored for the Rebels (6-7-0-2).

Caden Price scored for the Rockets (7-8-1-0).

---

WILD 6 ROYALS 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Rodzers Bukarts scored twice as the Wenatchee Wild beat the visiting Victoria Royals 6-3.

Steven Arp, Briley Wood, Kenta Isogai and Conor Geekie also scored for the Wild (10-6-1-0).

Tanner Scott, Reggie Newman and Austin Zemlak scored for the Royals (8-7-0-1).

---

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deagan McMillan scored a goal and added an assist as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-3.

Brandon Whynott, Jordan Gavin and Cruz Pavao also scored for the Americans (8-5-1-1).

Lukas Kral, Sage Weinstein and Conner Roulette scored for the Chiefs (6-6-2-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.