The Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice have been sold to businessman David White and will move to Wenatchee, Washington, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Ice have played in Wayne Fleming Arena at the University of Manitoba since the start of the 2019-20 WHL season, after the Kootenay Ice relocated from Cranbrook, B.C. and became the first major junior team based in Winnipeg since the Warriors moved to Moose Jaw, Sask., in 1984.

The Ice originally moved to Winnipeg from Cranbrook, BC and a condition of the sale was a new facility in Winnipeg. That condition was never met. https://t.co/6oSxr943Oh — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 16, 2023

The franchise started off in 1996 as the Edmonton Ice – a WHL expansion franchise. The team played in Cranbrook from 1998 to 2019 after moving to the British Columbia Interior from Edmonton. The Ice won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011.

The team joined a saturated hockey market in Winnipeg, which includes the NHL's Jets and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

In four seasons, the Winnipeg Ice compiled a 166-49-8 record, including a 57-10-1 mark last season and an appearance in the WHL Final.

