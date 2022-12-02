Six Spitfires score in Windsor's victory over Kitchener Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Oliver Peer recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League on Friday.

Colton Smith, Noah Morneau, Matthew Maggio, Alex Christopoulos and Michael Renwick all added a goal apiece for Windsor.

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Trent Swick and Carson Rehkopf scored for Kitchener, while Rangers goaltender Marco Costantini turned aside 27 shots.

---

STORM 4 OTTERS 2

GUELPH, Ont. -- Jake Murray had a goal and two assists as the Storm downed Erie. Cam Allen, Danny Zhilkin and Max Namestnikov added a goal apiece, while Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots.

---

KNIGHTS 2 ICEDOGS 1

LONDON, Ont. -- Jacob Julien had the game-winner at 10:43 of the third period as the Knights edged the Icedogs. Ruslan Gazizov scored London's other goal, while Knights netminder Brett Brochu saved 25 of 26 shots.

---

BATTALION 4 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Josh Bloom had a hat trick to lift the North Bay Battalion past the Frontenacs. Kyle Jackson scored North Bay's other goal. Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis stopped 20 shots.

---

GENERALS 6 STING 5

SARNIA, Ont. -- Beckett Sennecke scored twice in the Generals' shootout victory over the Sting. Brett Harrison, Cameron Butler and Lleyton Moore had a goal apiece, while Patrick Leaver turned aside 25 shots.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. -- Kalvyn Watson had a hat trick, while Kirill Kudryavtsev scored the winner in overtime to lift the Greyhounds over the Spirit. Greyhounds goaltender Samuel Ivanov kicked out 32 of 35 shots.

---

67'S 6 FIREBIRDS 2

OTTAWA -- Cameron Tolnai had a goal and an assist, while Henry Mews, Jack Matier, Cooper Foster, Gavin Ewles and Anthony Costantini scored one apiece as the 67'S topped Flint. 67'S netminder Max Donoso made 27 saves.

---

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Lucas Moore scored a goal and an assist as Hamilton downed the Steelheads. Florian Xhekaj, Artem Grushnikov and Logan Morrison all scored once for Hamilton. Bulldogs goaltender Tristan Malboeuf turned aside 32 of 34 shots.

---

ATTACK 3 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Colby Barlow had the game-winner, while Deni Goure and Servac Petrovsky as Owen Sound edged the Wolves. Attack goaltender Corbin Votary kicked out 27 of 29 shots.

-- This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.