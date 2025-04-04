WINDSOR - Liam Greentree had three goals and two assists to lift the Windsor Spitfires past the Soo Greyhounds 8-4 and into the second round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs Friday.

Windsor won the best-of-seven first-round series 4-1 with the Game 5 victory.

Ryan Abraham scored twice with one assist, Ilya Protas had a goal and three helpers, and Jack Nesbitt had one goal and two assists for Windsor.

Noah Morneau added a goal and an assist of his own at WFCU Centre.

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Brady Martin scored twice while Brady R Smith and Carson Andrew scored once for Soo. Owen Allard added two assists.

Greyhounds goaltender Landon Miller stopped 22 of 29 shots.

RANGERS 2 FIREBIRDS 1

(Rangers win best-of-seven series 4-1)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Christian Humphreys scored the game-winning goal at 1:18 in the second period as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Flint Firebirds to win their first-round series in five games.

Tanner Lam also scored for Kitchener. Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 24 of 25 shots.

Alex Kostov replied for Flint. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 21 of 23 shots.

STEELHEADS 6 GENERALS 3

(Generals lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Brampton Steelheads stayed alive with a Game 5 win over the Oshawa Generals.

Luke Misa — with four assists — Mason Zebeski, Porter Martone and Konnor Smith also scored for Brampton.

Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic made three saves before exiting after a player crashed into his net 9:02 into the game. Brayden Gillespie stopped 27 of 30 shots the rest of the way.

Luca Marrelli, Andrew Gibson and Colby Barlow replied for Oshawa. Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 20 of 24 shots.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.