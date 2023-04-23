Winnipeg Jets injured forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated with the team's healthy scratches on Sunday as he still waiting to be medically cleared in order to return to action.

Ehlers will be assessed again on Monday.

#NHLJets Bowness said Ehlers is skating with the team’s healthy scratches (while media availabilities are in progress, which is why we don’t have images for you). He’ll be assessed on Monday and is still seeking medical clearance to play. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 23, 2023

Winnipeg trails the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in their opening round series after losing in overtime on home ice on Saturday.

In other injury news, with defenceman Josh Morrissey lost for the remainder of the series with a lower-body injury, head coach Rick Bowness has yet to reveal who would enter the lineup on the blue line for Game 4 on Monday.

TSN's John Lu notes that Logan Stanley and Kyle Capobianco would be candidates.

#NHLJets Bowness said a defenceman will have to be called up for insurance, such as Ville Heinola. However, he said playing somebody who hasn’t logged NHL action in a long time against the top team in the Western Conference “would be unfair.” @TSN_Edge https://t.co/p37DBZQ5Zc — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 23, 2023

Ehlers, 27, sustained an upper-body injury on April 11 against the Minnesota Wild, and has not played since. Ehlers indicated last weekend, before the series started, that he would be ready to play and would not require medical clearance.

Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.

The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.

Game 4 goes Monday night in Winnipeg.