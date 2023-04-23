Jets' Ehlers skates with healthy scratches, still looking to be medically cleared
Winnipeg Jets injured forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated with the team's healthy scratches on Sunday as he still waiting to be medically cleared in order to return to action.
Ehlers will be assessed again on Monday.
Winnipeg trails the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in their opening round series after losing in overtime on home ice on Saturday.
In other injury news, with defenceman Josh Morrissey lost for the remainder of the series with a lower-body injury, head coach Rick Bowness has yet to reveal who would enter the lineup on the blue line for Game 4 on Monday.
TSN's John Lu notes that Logan Stanley and Kyle Capobianco would be candidates.
Ehlers, 27, sustained an upper-body injury on April 11 against the Minnesota Wild, and has not played since. Ehlers indicated last weekend, before the series started, that he would be ready to play and would not require medical clearance.
Ehlers played in just 45 games this season due to multiple injuries. He played in the first two games of the year before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, which ultimately required sports hernia surgery.
The Aalborg, Denmark native had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 games during the regular season.
Game 4 goes Monday night in Winnipeg.