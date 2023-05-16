The WNBA announced Tuesday that it has rescinded the Las Vegas Aces' first-round pick in 2025 for violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and have suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay for violating league and team Respect in the Workplace policies.

The Aces do not have a 2-24 first-round pick due a prior trade.

The team violation involved promises of impermissible benefits in connection with negotiations for a contract extension of then-Aces players Dearica Hamby. The Respect in the Workplace violation was related to comments made by Hammon towards Hamby in connection with Hamby's recent pregnancy.

The league began an investigation after Hamby made a complaint on Jan. 21, 2023 alleging misconduct by the Aces. The investigation included interviews with 33 people.

“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”