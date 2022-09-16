Canada takes on Croatia in its second match of World Cup 2022 in Qatar in a Group F match on Nov. 27.

Having last competed in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the CanMNT returns to the world’s premier tournament after emerging as the surprise side of CONCACAF qualifying, led by Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Lille striker Jonathan David and Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Canada finished atop the table after impressive victories over both traditional regional powerhouses Mexico and the United States. But now the real hard work comes as Canada faces the best world has to offer in Qatar.

One of the most experienced sides in Qatar, Croatia will be a stiff test for Canada with Zlatko Dalic’s side looking to claim its first World Cup after finishing as runners-up to France at Russia 2018. With a backline featuring one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders in RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol and an attack powered by cagey Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic, Croatia has proven it can match up with any side in the world.

The team is, of course, led by its iconic captain, ageless Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. The winner of the 2018 World Cup Golden Ball, given to the tournament’s top player, and the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, Modric is now 37 but still performing at a high level. Gifted with the ability to dictate the pace of an attack and distribute the ball at will, Modric has been a key piece in a Real team that has won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and five Champions League crowns in his time at the Bernabeu.

As Croatia enters its sixth World Cup, it will meet three teams it has never played before at the tournament in Canada, Belgium and Morocco. While Croatia has faced Belgium several times in friendlies and in tournament qualifiers and taken on Morocco in a 1996 friendly, it has never played Canada.