Canada takes on Morocco in its final group-stage encounter of World Cup 2022 in Qatar in a Group F match on Dec. 1.

Having last competed in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the CanMNT returns to the world’s premier tournament after emerging as the surprise side of CONCACAF qualifying, led by Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Lille striker Jonathan David and Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Canada finished atop the table after impressive victories over both traditional regional powerhouses Mexico and the United States. But now the real hard work comes as Canada faces the best world has to offer in Qatar.

Morocco might be one of the most unheralded sides heading to Qatar, but they should be underestimated at your own peril. Filled with players from Europe’s top leagues, including defender and captain Romain Saiss, a teammate of Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson at Besiktas, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou of Sevilla and his club teammate forward Youssef En-Nesyri, the Atlas Lions won’t be intimidated by anybody of Qatar.

While there is quality throughout the squad, right-back Achraf Hakimi might be the best player in the world at his position. A regular starter for Paris Saint-Germain, the 23-year-old Hakimi has been a prolific driver of offence everywhere he’s been thus far in his young career that began at Real Madrid and saw him win a Scudetto with Inter in 2021. During his 2020 season at Borussia Dortmund, Hakimi was the only right-back/wing-back in all of Europe’s top leagues with double digits in assists from open play.

Morocco will also be buoyed by the return of Hakim Ziyech to the national setup. The 29-year-old Chelsea winger was frozen out of the team by last fall by then-manager Vahid Halilhodžić for allegedly possessing a poor attitude and was then left out of Morocco’s 2021 African Cup of Nations squad. Earlier this year, Ziyech said he considered himself retired from international football, but has since changed his mind with the dismissal of Halilhodžić in August and the hiring of Walid Regragui. Ziyech was named to Regragui’s roster for September friendlies against Chile and Paraguay.

Like with Croatia and Belgium, Canada’s competitive history against Morocco isn’t a long one. The two countries have only met three times with the most recent game coming more than six years ago. Canada is 0-1-2 all-time against Morocco. In their last meeting, Morocco were 4-0 victors in 2016 in Morocco.