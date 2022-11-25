Neymar could miss rest of group stage; Johnston has verbal deal to join Celtic FC

Brazil's win over Serbia on Thursday came with a cost.

An ankle injury picked up by Neymar has ruled the Paris Saint-Germain forward out of the Selecao's remaining Group G matches with Switzerland and Cameroon.

Médico da Seleção Rodrigo Lasmar fala sobre a situação de Danilo e Neymar



🎥CBF pic.twitter.com/llPKpt22xP — Mário Kempes (@kempao) November 25, 2022

The 30-year-old Neymar appeared to be in tears when he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Manchester United winger Antony after a hard challenge from Nikola Milenkovic.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday that Neymar's ankle incurred "direct trauma" during the 2-0 win.

Right-back Danilo will also miss the final two group-stage matches.

Antony said the team is concerned about Neymar's status.

"It's a worry, right?" Antony said. "But we don't know what happened yet. We know how important he is, as the star he is."

Brazil's remaining group-stage games come on Monday against Switzerland and then on Friday against Cameroon.