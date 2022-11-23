Larin's header on target but saved by Courtois

For the first time in 13,316 days, Canada is in action at the FIFA World Cup. The CanMNT takes on Belgium in Group F action from Qatar. Watch the game LIVE NOW on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App and follow along with TSN.ca's live blog.

FULL TIME - Belgium 1, Canada 0

It's a moral victory for Canada in a fine performance, but they will feel bitterly disappointed to not get something out of this match in which they outplayed the No. 2-ranked side in the world for much of the match.

90'+3 - Belgium hanging on

The Red Devils doing their best just to not do anything stupid and kill this clock.

90' - Five minutes of added time

Belgium will look to see this one out.

90' - Canada still pushing

Canada trying to get something from this game, but that final breakthrough has been difficult to come by.

86' - Larin can't find paydirt

Cyle Larin slips in behind the Belgium backline, but he's a little too far ahead from Sam Adekugbe's cross and can't get enough on his header.

85' - Dendoncker heads over

Off the ensuing free kick from the Johnston foul, De Bruyne whips one into the box where it's met by Dendoncker, but he heads over.

83' - Johnston into the book

After Canada is caught in possession, Johnston scythes down Openda, who was rushing forward. Johnston is shown a yellow, but the Belgian bench wants a red. Very much a hard challenge and one that could have seen a straight red.

81' - Davies cautioned

Alphonso Davies gets Canada's first booking for a foul on Trossard.

81' - Double change for Canada

Osorio comes on for Eustáquio, while Liam Millar comes on for Buchanan.

80' - Larin comes close

A beautiful cross by Johnston is met by a powerful header, but Courtois is there to stop it.

78' - Changes for both teams

Goal scorer Batshuayi heads off for youngster Lois Openda, while Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio prepares to come on.

74' - Adekugbe on for Laryea

The Hatalyspor man comes on for Richie Laryea after missing out on a start.

73' - Red Devils killer on the counter

Canada has been at its most vulnerable when misplaying a pass and getting burned on the counter. Trossard makes a good run again, but he's shut down back the back line.

70' - Belgium looking more dangerous

The Red Devils have come forward with the feeling that a second goal might put this to bed, but nothing yet.

67' - Laryea goes wide, then makes a fine intervention

After Kamal Miller stops a Belgian attack with a fine tackle, Richie Laryea shoots wide before making a sliding tackle to stop Batshuayi from bagging a second.

65' - Professional foul by Dendoncker goes unpunished

As Canada clears a corner, Leander Dendoncker pulls back on Buchanan for an obvious foul that was called, but the Aston Villa player escaped a booking.

62' - Hazard makes way for Trossard

Roberto Martinez introduces Brighton's Leandro Trossard in place of Eden Hazard.

60' - Meunier living dangerously

A free kick is given to Tajon Buchanan after a foul by Meunier, who is already sitting on a yellow.

58' - Double change for Canada

Cyle Larin and Ismäel Koné come on for Hoilett and captain Hutchinson respectively.

57' - Onana booked

Both of the Red Devils' substitutes have been cautioned now as Onana is shown a yellow for a hand to the face of Eustáquio.

56' - Buchanan skies over

Canada's finishing just isn't there thus far as Buchanan skies wide again.

54' - Meunier goes into the book

Thomas Meunier gets the first caution of the match for getting his arm up on Hoilett during a 50-50 ball.

50' - Eustáquio takes a pop from distance

Fresh off of nutmegging Kevin De Bruyne, Stephen Eustáquio takes a speculative shot from distance that goes well wide.

49' - David spurns glorious chance

After Eustáquio puts his mark on skates and delivers a fine cross into the area, David heads wide when he should have done better.

48' - Ref has a word for Onana

The Everton man is given a verbal warning after a shove to the back of Davies.

46' - We're back

Amadou Onana and Thomas Meunier are on for Youri Tielemans and Yannick Carrasco as the match restarts.

HALFTIME

Canada will feel aggrieved to be down 1-0 at the half after having played so well in the first 45, but Michy Batshuayi buried Belgium's best chance while Canada couldn't finish theirs.

45'+4 - Canada keeps pressing

A hard drive from Eustáquio is deflected from danger by the chest of Youri Tielemans.

45'+2 - Buchanan comes agonizingly close

Tajon Buchanan meets a fine cross from Laryea and pokes it over the bar.

45' - Five minutes of stoppage

Canada responds well from the goal and presses forward.

44' - GOAL - Michy Batshuayi - Belgium 1, Canada 0

Batshuayi slips in between Miller and Vitoria to beat Borjan and make it 1-0. It's the 27th international goal for the Fenerbahce man.

39' - No penalty given

After winning a penalty against Japan, Laryea is denied one here against Belgium.

38' - Laryea goes down in area

Richie Laryea gets in behind Axel Witsel and goes down in the area. Contact appeared to be minimal, but there is a VAR check ongoing.

36' - Davies still a wizard

The Bayern man has been a headache for the Red Devils every time he touches the ball.

33' - David close again

After fine service from Hoilett, David's header floats over the Belgium net.

31' - David foiled

A great chance for Canada is foiled when David's shot is deflected harmlessly to Courtois.

30' - Canada keeps on the pressure

Alistair Johnston sprints forward into the area and forces a save out of Courtois.

29' - Castagne foils Laryea

The Nottingham Forest defender's smart run into the area is turned aside by Castagne.

27' Hutchinson misses from distance

After some fine footwork from Alphonso Davies, the captain is teed up, but blasts wide from just outside the area.

25' De Bruyne doing De Bruyne things

The midfield maestro finds Hazard down the left for a dangerous run, but he's handled by Richie Laryea.

23' - Miller foils Batshuayi

Eden Hazard collects a long ball, cuts back to Tielemans, who feeds Batshuayi, but his attempt is blocked by Kamal Miller in a fine effort.

19' - De Bruyne chooses wrong

Belgium's first positive run is snuffed out when Kevin De Bruyne fails to spot a wide-open Youri Tielemans and his ball forward is easily handled by the Canada backline.

16' - Hoilett is wide

A long ball into the are is met by Junior Hoilett, but his low shot goes wide of the far post.

13' - Canada still pressing

Canada is all over Belgium right now. David's shot is blocked before it can make it to Courtois.

10' - PENALTY SAVED

Alphonso Davies is denied by Thibaut Courtois with a fine save.

8' - PENALTY TO CANADA

Handball in the area results in a penalty to Canada and yellow to Yannick Carrasco.

7' - Canada comes close

Eustáquio wins the ball in midfield, storms down the right and his cross is met by Jonathan David, who can't pull the trigger. Tajon Buchanan's shot is deflected after the ensuing corner.

4' - Hutchinson makes history

At 39, Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson becomes the oldest ever player to make his World Cup debut.

2' - Canada brings the pressure

Canada shows no fear as it marches down the pitch with a Stephen Eustáquio effort blocked.

1' - Borjan called into action

The first shot of the match is a tame one from Michy Batshuayi, but Milan Borjan is up to the task.

1' - HERE WE GO

Canada is taking part in a World Cup match for the first time in 36 years. It still doesn't feel real.

Do not scratch your eyes.

Listen.



Canada is back @FIFAWorldCup



Live now on @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZDa3yCWxSM — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 23, 2022

Canada vs. Belgium starting XIs

CANADA XI: Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Junior Hoilett, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies

BELGIUM XI: Thibaut Courtois; Leander Dendoncker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Timothy Castagne; Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

The calm before the storm

O Canada is about to be played at a men's World Cup for the first time since 1986 and Canada and Belgium are almost set for kick-off in Qatar.