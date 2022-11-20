Ecuador opened up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the hosts.

Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador in the first half.

The two goals gave Valencia 37 international markers, extending his mark as Ecuador's record goal scorer.

Valencia thought he had opened the scoring in the third when his header found the back of the Qatar net, but it was disallowed moments later for offside on a VAR check.

He wouldn't be denied in the 16th. After being taken down in the area by Qatar 'keeper Saad al-Sheed, the referee pointed to the spot. The former West Ham man took his own penalty, sending al-Sheed the wrong way to give Ecuador a 1-0 lead.

It was the first time a World Cup's first goal came from the spot.

He would make it 2-0 before the half was over. Valencia's powerful header met a fine cross from Ayrton Preciado and found purchase in the back of the Qatar net in the 31st to complete his brace.

Valencia would come off in the 76th in a bit of discomfort.

Mohammed Muntari almost gave the home fans something to cheer about in the 85th when his fine first-time volley cleared the Ecuador bar.

The loss for Qatar marked the first time in World Cup history that a host nation lost its opening contest. It also marked a seventh consecutive clean sheet for Ecuador.

Group A completes its first matchday on Monday when the Netherlands meet Senegal.

Qatar and Ecuador return to action for their second match of the group stage on Friday against Senegal and the Netherlands, respectively.