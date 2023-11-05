The top-ranked women's team on the planet showed no signs of slowing down this weekend with a win at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic.

Switzerland's Team Silvana Tirinzoni, winners of the past four World Women's Curling Championships, defeated Team Jennifer Jones in Sunday's final by a score of 5-3.

The difference in the final came in the fifth end when Tirinzoni stole two to take a 5-1 advantage.

Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Paetz, second Selina Witschonke and lead Carole Howald, won all six of their games in Halifax, including a 7-3 victory over Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the semifinal.

For the season, Team Tirinzoni have captured three bonspiels and have won 28 of their 32 total games.

With Jennifer Jones away, the Winnipeg rink was skipped by two-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Chelsea Carey for the second time this season.

We'll finish our week as finalists at the Halifax Classic!



Thanks again to our super spare Chelsea Carey for skipping this weekend!



We have a quick turn as we head to Pictou for the GSOC Boost National!

Carey led Team Jones to the final at the Saville Shootout where they fell to Team Rachel Homan in her first event with the squad this season in September.

Other notable names in the women's draw, included Nova Scotia's Team Christina Black and British Columbia's Team Clancy Grandy, who both fell in the quarterfinal round. Quebec's Team Laurie St-Georges missed the playoffs with a 1-3 record.

On the men's side, it was Montreal's Team Felix Asselin getting the better of Whitby's Team Sam Mooibroek in the final, 8-3.

Team Asselin, also featuring third Martin Crete, second Emile Asselin and lead Jean-Francois Trepanier, won all six of their games at the Halifax Curling Club for their first bonspiel victory of the season.

Team John Epping of Toronto made it to the semis where they fell to Mooibroek's rink.

Other Winners on Tour

Men

Danish Open - Ross Craik

Swiss Cup Basel - Cameron Bryce

Alberta Curling Series (Event 2) - Daylan Vavrek

Capital Curling Valley Open - Jordan McNamara

Women



Danish Open - Xenia Schwaller

Tallinn Ladies International Challenger - Evelina Barone

Alberta Curling Series (Event 2) - Sayaka Yoshimura

Moose Jaw SaskTour Spiel - Skylar Ackerman