The reigning men's world curling champions entered the winners circle for the first time in the 2025-26 season on Sunday by capturing the Euro Super Series in their native Scotland.

Stirling's Team Bruce Mouat won the bonspiel taking place in their hometown by posting a perfect 7-0 record, capped with a 7-5 victory over China's Team Xiao Ming Xu in the championship game.

Team Mouat, also featuring third Grand Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr., put up deuces in the first, third and fifth ends en route to the victory. It was the third straight year they won the event.

They also dispatched American rinks led by Korey Dropkin and John Shuster in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

After winning their second world title last season in additional to an impressive four Grand Slam titles, Mouat and company entered this season as the No. 1 ranked team in the world.

Team Mouat have already been chosen to represent Great Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics where they'll look to win their first gold medal.

On the women's side of the draw, Team Tabitha Peterson of the United States outlasted Scotland's Team Rebecca Morrison, 5-2, in the final.

Denmark's Team Madeleine Dupont and Italy's Team Stefania Constantini lost in the semifinals.

At the ADVICS Cup in Japan, Team Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi won the men's event while Team Satsuki Fujisawa captured the women's event.

Team Fujisawa are playing well to start the season with an additional win at the Wakkanai Midori Challenge Cup in early August and a total record of 17-1.